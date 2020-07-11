Kolkata Bank Misspells 'mask' In Note, Changed Meaning Leaves People In Splits

A sign outside a bank in Kolkata has gone viral across the social media platforms for a blunder in the spelling of “mask” leaving thousands in splits. Even though the mistake is minor, it has changed the entire meaning of the sentence to what netizens are now finding “so funny”. The handwritten Bengali note outside the Bank of India branch in Michael Nagar near Madhyagram said, “Marx na pore bank-e probesh korben na” in a bid to imply that people will not be allowed to enter the facility without wearing a mask. However, since “to wear” and “to read” are homonyms in Bengali and the word used for both activities is ‘pore’, it is misspelt in the note along with the word ‘mask’, making the literal translation change to “Don’t enter the bank without reading (Karl) Marx”.

Netizens left in splits

However, the spelling mistake has taken the internet by storm, from people mocking the "old habits" of Bengalis to saying this was the "best note ever". Someone said the Bank must be trying their hands on 'puns' which are jokes based on words with different meanings. While a Facebook user said the note is "amazing" and posted laughing emojis, someone else sighed on Twitter and said, "Oh Kolkata".

One of the internet users said that he wants to meet the writer who made the mistake and called that individual "iconic". But according to someone else, the note showcased "Bengali spelling and wit". One Twitter user even said, "this is why Kolkata is epic". According to one netizen the advise given through the note is a "sound one".

Mask mispelled as Marx in Bengali, and the health guideline in bank's entrance interestingly becomes "Don't enter the bank unless you have read Marx". Just an error or old habits die hard? ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/EylNbtxPjF — SAMUJJAL DAS (@samujjal_das) July 9, 2020

Marx and bank? Lol. Rab ne bana di jodi — Raktim (@andumanush) July 9, 2020

Read - Kerala Woman Runs Behind Bus To Help Visually Impaired Man & Other Viral News Of The Week

ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — Biplab Deb (@BiplabDeb55) July 10, 2020

Read - Pune Police Commissioner Shares Creative Video To Spread COVID-19 Awareness; Watch

Read - Fish With Human-like Face Spotted By Tourist In Malaysia, Can You Guess Its Species?

Read - Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Mumbai Auto With Hand-washing System Amid COVID | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.