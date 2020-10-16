Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal To Worship Migrant Mother As Goddess To Pay Tribute To Labourers

In what can be called a touching gesture, a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, West Bengal has found a way to pay solidarity to the migrant labourers by setting up an idol of a migrant woman towing a child in her arms. In a post shared by the AAP member Dheeraj on Twitter, he informed that the Barisha Club Durga Puja committee in Behala, Kolkata will worship Goddess Durga in the imagery of a migrant mother to pay respect to migrant women for the plight they had gone through amid the pandemic induced lockdown.

In the photos shared online, the club installed the statue that depicts a strong-willed woman clad in a saree, carrying her shirtless child. The idol depicts a real-life migrant woman, walking miles during the COVID-19 lockdown with their children cuddled in arms. In one such footage that went viral during the lockdown, a migrant woman was seen carrying a small child on her hip as she dragged a suitcase with her belongings behind her on the road under an overhead sun, barefoot. She had planned to cover over 1200kms from Surat in Gujarat to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh with her child as she could not afford the transportation costs due to loss of job in the coronavirus pandemic.

Migrant Mother as Goddess Durga at a Durga Puja Pandal this year



The idol of a migrant worker mother, a shirtless toddler (Kartick) in her arms, that will be worshipped as Goddess Durga at Barisha Club in Behala, West Bengal



Heart-touching! https://t.co/RsCm4L2D91 pic.twitter.com/eHej5ymX8R — Dheeraj Aap ( Fan Of Ak & Ms ) (@AapActive123) October 15, 2020

Read: Bengaluru Artist Uses Pages Of Books As Canvas For Stunning Paintings, Netizens Divided

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Strikes A Pose With 'fav Co-worker' Diana, Netizens Pour Hearts

Inspiration for the idol

While people were grieved at the daily wage workers’ conditions, the woman was hailed as an epitome of strength and power and she told Indian journalists that she will, in fact, cover the estimated 10 days walk on foot for her kid until she reaches her hometown. In another image shared online, the statue can be seen accompanied by the two daughters with Durga’s 10 hands halo. Sculptor Rintu Das said in an interview with Telegraph that the migrant mother represented the goddess as she braved the summer heat, hunger and poverty, and all other hardships for her kids. Her relentless spirit portrayed goddess imagery, the spirit of the women and their plight overwhelmed him as an artist and served as inspiration for the idol.

Read: On Hema Malini's Birthday, Netizens Make '#DreamGirl' Trend As They Share Her Unseen Pics

Read: Twitter Claims 'internal System Error' Caused Global Outage, Netizens React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.