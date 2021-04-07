Kolkata Restaurant Sells 'world's Biggest' Chicken Egg Roll, Watch How It's Made

A street shop in Kolkata has gained a lot of popularity for serving what they call 'world's biggest chicken egg roll'. Instagram handle ‘India Eat Mania’ shared a video of this massive roll being prepared at a shop named Chef Alladin, located in Garia. The IGTV video which has been uploaded shows what goes behind in the making of the delicious chicken egg roll which is priced at Rs. 349.

'World's biggest' chicken egg

The video begins with the chef mixing four laccha paranthas together. Once this is done and the cover of the roll is prepared, the chef adds three whipped eggs on the massive frying pan. Further, he loads it with a heavy and spicy stuffing of veg filling which includes carrot, cabbage, green peas, coriander. As the final step, the chef adds chicken seekh kebab, mutton kebab, paneer tikka, soybean chunks, chicken shami kebab and mutton shami kebab on the paratha which is to be used as a cover of the roll. For garnishing, the chef uses runchy onions, grated boiled egg, cheese, masalas, green chilli sauce, mayonnaise and lemon juice. Let’s have a look at the video.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 371K views. Netizens were left drooling after watching the recipe of the roll. One Instagram user wrote, "So big and yummy". Another person wrote, "I'd eat that whole thing". Netizens can be seen leaving heart emojis in the comment section.

Paan wrapped in pure gold

Recently, another such food item went viral. A store in Delhi gained a lot of popularity for its exclusive dish termed as ‘pure gold paan’. Yamu’s Panchayat is a shop in Connaught Place and it is known for the special gold paan variety it is selling. The official Instagram handle of the outlet recently shared an IGTV video where a worker is telling what goes behind in the making of their very special dish- raffaelo gold paan. As per the caption of the video, the special dish is sold at a price of Rs 600. The nearly 4 minutes long IGTV begins with the woman explaining how chlorophyll is helpful. Further into the video, the woman can be seen applying the chuna on the leaf. After that she applied a mixture of brown chutney and added khushboo. This is being done to enhance the aroma. This is followed by a spoon-full of grated coconut, fennel seeds, dry dates. Then she reveals the magic ingredient, which is Gulkand. It is then mixed with it and for the last step, the prepared paan is garnished with raffaelo. The paan is folded in a ‘pure gold’ varq.

(Image Credits: Instagram/India_eat_mania)

