Kolkata: Video Of Elderly Man Playing Famous Bollywood Songs On Violin Goes Viral | Watch

A two minute, five-second video of a man playing a rendition of classic Bollywood songs on his violin has created a stir on the internet. The video surfaced after a Kolkata resident named Aarif Shah shared it on Twitter. “Watch this old man’s talent from Kolkata,” he captioned the video. In the subsequent tweets, Shah revealed that the musician was a street artist who was struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

In the video, the seemingly underprivileged violinist named Bhogoban Mali is seen playing a rendition of popular Hindi songs on a deserted street in the West Bengal capital. The melodies encompass Diwana Hua Baadal by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi, from the 1964 movie Kashmir ki Kali, followed by Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh by Lata Mangeshkar from the 1960 movie Dil Apna Aur Preet Para amongst others. The short clip also features a female accomplice, possibly his wife, who could be seen eagerly waiting for people.

'enormous difficulties for people'

The video was later shared by Ease My Trip CEO, who reckoned, “It’s true that lockdown played a key role in containing the spread of the virus but it has also created enormous difficulties for the people.” Meanwhile, the video not only racked over 3.5 thousand views but also garnered a variety of comments. “Absolutely fabulous” wrote a user. While, another user opinioned, “Performers are very badly hit. Craftspersons too.” “Can we help him out in some way? Is there anyone in Kolkata who can take a lead?,” wrote an oversees user.

This elderly man, who is playing the violin on the street of Kolkata, is an artist who is entertaining people during the lockdown.



It’s true that lockdown played a key role in containing the spread of the virus but it has also created enormous difficulties for the people. pic.twitter.com/ckO9ozeDcl — Nishant Pitti (@nishantpitti) June 8, 2021

