Kolkata's Chocolate Chai 'nothing Less Than A Joke For Tea Lovers': Food Vlogger

Tea has always been an emotion for lakhs of Indians. Perfect tea lovers usually start their day as well as end their day with their favourite drink loaded with milk and sometimes ginger to make the beverage more special.

Normally, tea is made using water, milk and sugar. Any change in the combination will be a "disaster" for most tea lovers. In a similar, disastrous episode, a YouTuber found a shop in Kolkata that serves chocolate tea to its customer. Though it sounds "unbelievable" and an "unbearable pain" for those who cannot compromise with the taste, the seller has claimed he has been serving the unique combination of tea for Kolkata residents for more than 10 years. Watch the video of Kolkata's Chocolate Chai here:

The food vlogger Amar Sirohi who has more than one lakh subscribers on YouTube starts with his visit to the tea stall and showing the process involved in the preparation of special tea.

As the video proceeds, the tea seller can be seen pouring cream, chocolate syrup and chocolate chips in the tea. The tea seller then adds chocolate wafers, cherries and Cadbury gems in it. While giving his remarks to the tea, the YouTuber said, "If you are someone who loves tea and you happen to taste this drink, you will be agitated. The tea was nothing less than a disgusting joke for its lovers." Surprisingly, the YouTuber revealed the cost of one cup of tea is Rs 70, almost 10 times more than a cup of normal tea.

Netizens reacted to the disastrous chocolate chai

Since being uploaded in April this year, with the caption: "This place in Kolkata serves Chocolate Chai. Famous Chocolate Tea of Kolkata", the video has garnered over three lakh views and thousands of witty reactions on YouTube.

"Log uniqueness ke chakkar me kya kya bana dete h," reacted one user on YouTube. "Forcefully marriage of tea and chocolate," reacted another user. "1-minute silence RIP chai," commented the third user.

Kolkata tea-seller viral for Kishore Kumar songs

#WATCH | West Bengal: A tea shop owner in Kolkata goes viral for entertaining customers by singing Kishore Kumar's songs.



"I have followed Kishore Kumar since I was 10 years old. I practiced his songs on Karaoke. He is my idol," says Paltan Nag, tea shop owner in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/ng8CRZi8lU — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2021

Music has been one of the factors making commoners famous and viral on social media. After Ranu Mondal and the recent Bachpan ka Pyar fame Sahdev Dirdo, a Kolkata tea-seller is also getting popular. The man serving tea along with some Kishore Kumar classics is bringing delight not just on his customers' faces but also those listening to it online.

Paltan Nag's videos from a stall at Beniatola Lane in North Kolkata have become a talking point. In one of them, he could be seen dressed in a yellow shirt with a sketch of Kishore Kumar on it. He is seen crooning to Chanda o Chanda, while making the tea and serving it to his customers. His shop also adorns the Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa Toh Nahin singer's photos.

