Korean Chef Explains Process In Hindi While Cooking Country's Speciality; Netizens Amazed

Now-a-days, there is a different craze amongst people about Korean culture, be it Korean web series, their clothing style, or the country's cuisine. There are multiple videos on social media showing people trying out various Korean dishes. Recently, a video shared by the Instagram user shows a Korean chef preparing the country's speciality.

The viral video opens up to show Chef Kim saying in Hindi that he is going to make 'Japchae', a Korean dish. Throughout the video, he explained the different ingredients using which he prepares the dish. Kim hails from Korea and is currently working in New Delhi. His Instagram page is filled with various videos of him preparing delicious recipes. While this video is the same but with a wholesome twist, where he could be seen narrating his cooking process in Hindi while making a dish called 'Japchae'. Sharing the video, he wrote, "hi guys today I gonna introduce #veganjapchae with #hindi I studied Hindi while years! japchae is authentic Korean food easy to make and delicious !! must try it!". He also shared the ingredients used in making the dish.

Netizens say, 'Your hindi was awesome'

The viral news has grabbed attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 622K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The viral video has also prompted many to express their views on the video, "I have to agree, easy and delicious! Superb as always", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "Your hindi is cute, but your all recipes look yummy". The third user expressed, "You speak really cute Hindi.... By the way where can I get these Korean utensils in Delhi ?".

Image: Instagram/@cook_oranji