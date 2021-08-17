Korean Man Finds ₹96 Lakh Underneath Used Refrigerator Bought Online, Hands It To Cops

A man from South Korea was left in a state of shock after he found $1,30,000 (nearly Rs.96 lakh) cash taped to the bottom of the refrigerator he bought online. According to a report by MBC News, a man hailing from Jeju Island in South Korea brought a second-hand refrigerator online. Till the product was delivered to his home, he had no idea about the hefty amount of currency kept at the bottom of the fridge. The report said that the currency was packed in transparent square-shaped plastic sheets and was tied using electrical tape underneath the refrigerator. Watch the full video here:

It is rare to witness these kinds of cases: Investigating officer

However, the man decided to call the police to inform them about the hefty amount of money he received along with the fridge. According to a police officer, an investigation regarding the seller of the fridge has been initiated. "The man filed a report for the cash on August 6, saying he found it while cleaning the recently-delivered fridge," said the police officer. Further, the investigating officer added that he never dealt with such a case in which a man himself chooses to inform the police. Since the product was sold online, it is quite easy to track the seller, added police.

The man has a chance to get Rs.96 lakh back

According to the South Korean 'lost and found' act, if a person reports discovering any amount of money to the cop, it would be paid back to whoever found that amount. However, the police officer said the money would be returned only if the real owner could not be traced. If the police failed to track the real owner, the amount would be handed over after deducting a tax of nearly 22 per cent, added the officials. The officer also informed, " If there is any link established between the owner and terrorists, the amount neither go to the person who found that money or the real owner." It is worth noting that South Koreans used to store money in the fridge due to low bank interest rates.

