Korean War veteran anonymously sponsors meals for poor, says he knows the feeling

In another remarkable gesture of humanity, a Korean war veteran has contributed hundreds of meals to a charity operating in North Carolina, US. The 91-year-old war veteran who chose to be anonymous donated $2,000 dollars to Food Lion Store’s ‘Holidays Without Hunger’ program. The charity marks the largest amount donated by an individual in the program’s entire history.

The former soldier signed a check of $1,500 in the name of the charity programme, and also signed another check of $500. The latter amount would sponsor pre-packaged meal boxes which are donated to local food banks. According to CNN, the veteran told store manager, Charles Campbell, that he was kept as a prisoner of the Korean war for two years.

'My weight dropped dangerously'

During those years when he was rarely fed, his weight ropped to dangerous 90 pounds or 40 kilograms. As per Campbell, the anonymous man said that he knew how it felt like to not know where or when the next meal would come from. When asked to speak with any media representative, the former soldier said that he was not doing this for publicity, but for the simple reason that he did not want anybody to be hungry.

Read: US Couple Cancels Grand Wedding To Feed Needy, Netizens Say 'we Need More Like You'

Read: Jana Sena Threatens Hunger-strike, Urges AP Govt To Help Farmers Struck By Cyclone Nivar

In a similar incident, a Chicago-based couple cancelled their lavish wedding to feed the destitute. According to a report by Chicago Sun-Times, Emily Bugg, and Billy Lewis spend $5,000 which they had saved for catering, to feed nearly 200 people on the occasion of Thanksgiving. Both, Emily and Billy, had originally planned their grand wedding to be celebrated in a vibrant warehouse, however, moved by the plight of people and the reality that the pandemic would not let it happen as planned, they decided to use the money for charity.

Read: Social Isolation Has Same Neurological Impact As Hunger Cravings, Claims Study

Read: Jana Sena Threatens Hunger-strike, Urges AP Govt To Help Farmers Struck By Cyclone Nivar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.