Since its release last year, Harrdy Sandhu's song Bijlee Bijlee has become a hit. Because the song has captivating beats, several videos have been circulating on the internet showing people dancing and grooving to it. The music has now gained the attention of a Korean girl, who has released a video of herself and some of her friends dancing to the song.

The video was shared on Instagram by Korean social media influencer Dasom Her, who often shares posts related to India. She shared the video with the caption, "The power and excitement of this song is unbeatable, have a bijlee bijlee day!". Dasom starts the video with her crew, which also includes her mother, as they dance to the Bijlee Bijlee song. Dasom perfectly imitates the steps till the end while others forget the steps and watch her dance. In the video, a text appears, which reads, "Some Punjabi Beats in Korea."

People excited to see Korean woman dancing to Bijlee Bijlee

It was shared two days ago and since then the video has received more than 21 thousand views and over 4 thousand likes. It also invited a huge number of comments from people who were excited to see the Korean woman dancing flawlessly to a Punjabi song. One Instagram user stated, "Love Punjabi beats!" Another commenter wrote, "Awesome dance." Many people shared heart emojis to show their love.

Dasom Her acknowledged the love in the comment section and wrote, "Thank you all for your emojis and love and boosting words! my life is bijlee bijlee because of you guys, love you all!"

Brazilian father-daughter duo dancing to Bijlee Bijlee

The song was released on October 30 and since then has been viewed more than 233 million times on YouTube and the number is constantly growing. The video which makes the song even better features Harrdy Sandhu and Palak Tiwari. Recently, another clip went viral featuring a Brazilian father-daughter duo dancing to the song. Pablo e Verônica shared the video 5 weeks ago and has received 36 lakh views and approx 2 lakh likes. Pablo Beck Puhle and his 8-year-old daughter Veronica have been uploading their synchronised dance movements on Instagram.

