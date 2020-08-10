Kozhikode Plane Crash: Kerala Police Salute Locals Who Helped In Rescue Operation

On August 6, after Air India flight AI-IX1344 from Dubai to Kozhikode crashed in Kerala, among the first responders were volunteers from nearby areas who helped the injured to get to the nearby hospitals. As a token of thanks, Kerala Police has performed a gesture of appreciation which is doing rounds on social media. The image was first shared on the twitter handle ‘ForumKeralam1’.

The 'excellent gesture'

As a part of the gesture, the police officers visited these volunteers and saluted them. This was an attempt to honour their contribution in the rescue and relief operation. According to reports, a group of 20-30 civilians had joined officials of the Kerala Police, Airport Authority of India staff, fire fighters, airline crew in the rescue operation that lasted for around 3 hours. These civilians helped in successfully pulling out all 190 passengers and crew members from the Boeing 737. The aircraft had fell 35 feet down into a valley after overshooting the runway at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode.

Kerala Police offers a Congratulatory Salute to the Brave Souls who were at the fore front of the rescue operation at the Plane Crash Site and who are under Quarantine currently#Malappuram #Kerala pic.twitter.com/JGdfS4XkMd — Forum Keralam (FK) (@Forumkeralam1) August 9, 2020

Reports suggest that the State Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the state will always remember the work of the volunteers but precautions are also important. As soon as the rescue mission was over the volunteers were asked to quarantine. This was because two rescued passengers tested positive for the coronavirus infection. 30 CISF personnel involved in the rescue operations were also quarantined for 14 days.

The post which has taken over social media gathered more than 300 likes. People are also commenting on the post to appreciate the bravery of their civilians. People are also appreciating the successful attempt of Kerala police in rescuing the onboard passenger.

(Image Credits: Twitter/ForumKeralam1)

