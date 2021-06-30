‘Kudos To Helping Hands’: Surat Kids Buy Corns With Pocket Money To Feed Birds

In a display of a noble act of kindness, kids from Surat, in the western state of Gujarat, have been putting together their “pocket money” to buy the corn every few days to provide impoverished birds with nutritious food during the harsh summers. On Tuesday, a post by The Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Swetha Boddu left the internet enthralled after a bunch of school kids were seen removing the shuck from the corns that they purchased after saving money. The kids install the corns on the trees in the likeness of a bird feeder for the famished birds to feed on the kernels.

“Wow wow!” wrote the IFS in the caption, as she later went on to appreciate the children’s little act of kindness. “These kids from Surat use pocket money to buy corn & place it for birds to eat. Kudos to the big hearts,” Boddu said. In the awe-inspiring images that the forest officer shared, one of the kids was seated on a parked car’s bonnet as he peeled the corn while the other three sat on the roadside with a pile of corn. In the other two photos, the individual corns were spotted fixed on the bark of the trees in their local areas to attract the hungry birds who would feed on them.

Wow wow!

These kids from Surat use pocket money to buy corn & place it for birds to eat.

Kudos to the big hearts 👏👏



PC @thebetterindia pic.twitter.com/uVaVnhIwtj — Swetha Boddu, IFS (@swethaboddu) June 30, 2021

Corn is an excellent clean, no-waste supplemental food for the birds which is widely used by the owners that pet the birds in the birdseed mixes. It also attracts some of the exotic bird species such as the white-winged doves or the mourning doves, the everyday seen in the neighbourhood, Indian rock pigeons, the sparrows, estrildid finches, and rare pheasants. Corns are even loved by the turkeys and the ducks. The children in Surat earned plaudits for their dedication towards environmental conservation at such a young age. The internet was awed at the children's wise expenditure of the pocket money, as one opined that it was good to see the younger generation involved in such important and humane causes towards nature.

Internet admires kids' noble cause

“I really admire Gujarat people for their Bird love. Kudos to all helping hands,” a commenter wrote, admiring the children’s initiative. “Very good job.Happy to see this! Kind hearts,” another said. Meanwhile the third wrote, “They are richer than most others,” implying their wealth of wisdom and sensitivity towards the environment.

Good idea

Previously I practiced sprinkling of seeds on roof of my house but this type of idea I don't think

Good idea mam

I am also practiced from today onwards

Thank you mam — m.sudharshan (@sudharshanpalle) June 30, 2021

I really admire Gujarat people's for their Bird love. Kudos to all helping hands — Dhiraj🇮🇳 (@dhirajkeshri21) June 30, 2021

Good to see younger generation have more sanity humane — Aman (@31_aman_) June 30, 2021

Very good job.

Happy to see this! Kind hearts..!!#wildlife #Humanity — Abhi S Reddy✌🏻☮️ (@my_voice2day) June 30, 2021

They are richer than most others — Shashank Bhavaraju (@Shashankbv) June 30, 2021

Nic mam — Saroj Kumar Rout (@SarojKu25390026) June 30, 2021

Nice idea — MAHAVIR RAMANUJ (@widluvMHR) June 30, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.