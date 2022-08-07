Kullu Police Share Witty Road Safety Advisory; Video Leaves Internet In Splits; WATCH

After Mumbai Police, Delhi Police was seen coming up with different and innovative ideas to get the attention of the present generation. Now, Kullu Police have joined the others with a witty warning billboard. This special billboard has been running viral on the internet and has amassed reactions from netizens.

A viral video opens up to show the advisory against driving vehicles under the influence of any substance. The warning on the board read, "Don’t drive drunk. Jail in Manali is extremely cold". As the video progressed, it also showed an advisory against smoking cigarettes; it said, "Cigarette burns the lungs." The video of the warning by Kullu Police was shared on social media by a user named Ajnas KV.

'Perfect solution', say netizens

The video has garnered around 5 million views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Who cares of drink when you have...". One of the users sarcastically commented on the post, saying, "Summer is the best time to go to jail in Manali."

(Image: @travel_bird__/Instagram)