‘Kutty Story’ From Upcoming Film 'Master' Has TikTok Grooving Even After A Month

The song Kutty Story from actor Vijay’s upcoming film, Master, has been trending even a month after its release. The song was composed by Anirudh Ravichandran and is a favourite among TikTok video makers who have taken the site by storm with their performances on the iconic dance number.

The lyrics of the song are being sung by the users with a hashtag #kuttystory and the song has become sensational online with over 298.1 million views on the most trending TikTok video so far. Fans nationwide have jumped the wagon to groove on the catchy Tamilian-English tune, including the Bollywood singer Arijit’s fans. Kutty Story was the first single hit that was released by the makers of Master on February 15 this year. Since then, the video has garnered over 36 million views on YouTube, becoming 3rd most-watched songs across all of India.

Tamil-English mix

The song has been sung by the actor himself and is a mix of English and Tamil. Sony Music South reportedly acquired the audio rights of Master, released the lyrical video of the song on the YouTube channel on occasion of Valentine's Day. The video instantly hit 22 million views on YouTube within 10 days from its release. Sivaprasad Velayudham’s company RealWorks Studios created the lyrical video of Kutty Story that completed the project within a minimum of ten days, as per the media reports.

Sivaprasad was quoted by a media outlet as saying that the company had previously worked with Lokesh on Maanagaram, so therefore, it approached again seeking a new concept. He said that usually, lyrical videos were text-based, but this time, the team wanted an animated one. Although it might seem like a stop-motion 2D video created with the hand-drawn artwork, he added, but it was actually created using 3D technology. Kutty Story to date is one of the most viewed songs in the South, as dancers across the country love to groove on it from time to time.

