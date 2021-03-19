Kuwait Cafes Sell Soft Drinks In Baby Bottles, Face Backlash From Authorities

A new controversial trend of selling coffee and soft drinks in baby bottles across the Mideast region has attracted a backlash for several cafes in the region. First started by Einstein cafe, a dessert chain with multiple outlets located in Dubai, Kuwait, and Bahrain, the practice of storing thick shakes and cold drinks in vibrant and colorful baby-themed plastic bottles took over the market as customers flocked to try ‘bizzare’ trend, saying that they would check-in with friends and members of the family to try the deal. Pictures of strange fad emerged across social media as waiters were seen carrying several kid-themed bottles in a tray to get them to the customers.

Chief Executive of the Einstein franchise in the United Arab Emirates, Younes Molla told The Associated Press, “Everyone wanted to buy it, people called all day, telling us they’re coming with their friends, they’re coming with their father and mother “. Furthermore, he added, “After so many months with the pandemic, with all the difficulties, people took photos, they had fun, they remembered their childhood.” The craze had swept across Gulf citizens of all age, with reports of some bringing plastic baby bottles that were designed in their favourite themes as they asked the astounded caterers to fill them up then drank from it. Sources of the news agency revealed that the cafes were “clogged” and somehow everyone wanted to give one of the ‘colorful kaleidoscopes of drinks’ a try.

Government denounces bottle use

While a gigantic wave of customers embraced the baby bottle trend, a handful of others on social media berated them for the ‘insanity’. A group of orthodox commenters lambasted the onset of craze labelling it an act that disrespected the teachings of Islam and the Muslim culture and put humanity to shame. “People were so angry, they said horrible things, that we were an ‘aeb,’” an arabic term for dishonour, a local Molla told AP reporter.

Meanwhile, the government issued an official statement condemning the use of plastic bottles, saying, “Such indiscriminate use of baby bottles is against local culture and traditions.” It added, that the use of plastic bottles and their refilling “could lead to the spread of COVID-19.” In Kuwait, the authorities shut down the Einstein cafe, while in Bahrain the ministry of culture sent the armed law enforcement officers that barged into the cafes with the live cameras that were serving drinks in the baby plastic bottles. The government in Gulf denounced the practice saying that the norm violated Bahraini laws and customs.

I remember a trip to Paris for the first time ever and coming across a tiny bar called Zero Bar. They served mixed drinks in baby bottles while old Japanese retro cartoons played on the tv. I'm a lightweight when it comes to booze and man did I get fucking hammered. — Dissented (@DISSENT_4_4) March 16, 2021

(Image Credit: AP)