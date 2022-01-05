Last Updated:

Kuwaiti Woman Carrying Growling Lion Down A Street Leaves Internet In Splits; Watch Video

An unusual video of a Kuwaiti woman catching a lion and carrying it down the road has taken social media by storm. Watch the trending video here -

Kuwaiti woman

The internet is often flooded with videos of pet cats and dogs doing goofy stuff, which seems to be pretty normal. However, an unusual video of a Kuwaiti woman catching a lion and carrying it down the road has taken social media by storm. According to Arab Times, the giant cat was a pet of a local citizen who fled onto the street in Kuwait City's Sabahiya area. The short video which was uploaded on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, shows that the lion, which is basically a cub, being carried by a woman.  

At the beginning of the 10-second video, it can be seen that the Kuwaiti woman was running down the street while carrying the big cat after she apprehended it. Further, throughout the entire footage, the lion was seen hustling with its owner to get freed. The lion was even heard growling loudly.  

Lion in Kuwait has created terror among people

As per the Mirror, the lion was generating terror among nearby people, prompting the environmental police to be dispatched to the scene. However, before the police came, the woman was said to have trapped the animal. According to local reports, the woman and her father are the lion's owners.  

The video footage was uploaded on the Twitter account of “@ramseyboltin”, with the caption, “My neighbor and her dog seemed to not be getting along last night.” 

Take a look at the viral lion video: 

Netizens' reactions to the amazing Lion viral video

Since being uploaded, the Lion viral video has garnered more than 142.8 K likes and 24.4k retweets. Many big cat lovers have responded on the platform and wrote, “Not a lion or a dog. It's a Cougar. We have them all over in Oregon. That being said you wont see me carrying one down the road”, while another Twitter user has written, “The fact that so many people get this reference makes it even funnier”. Further, several other has clarified, “That is a cougar actually.” 

Take a look at some of the comments:

 

