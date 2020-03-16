LA Artist Explains Social Distancing Through A Video, Netizens Applaud

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the world, many experts have suggested that social distancing is the best way to avoid spreading the virus. A Los Angeles based artist has recently created a video that he posted on Twitter which explains the concept of social distancing, and how it can be used to fight the deadly coronavirus.

'Do your part'

The short clip that has quickly gone viral was created by Juan Delcan. He used matchsticks to create the video and prove his point. The video already has more than 80,000 views and has been shared more than 1,500 times. In the caption, the artist asks everyone to stay at home and to do their part because that's all people can do. Take a look at the video below.

Do your part and stay home. It’s all we can do. pic.twitter.com/dLOkV3znNe — juan delcan (@juan_delcan) March 16, 2020



A lot of people decided to reply to the artist's tweets, take a look at some of their reactions below.

True, stay at home maximum if u don't have any important work outside.. — shashank dwivedi (@Shashankd65) March 16, 2020

Speaks volumes! — Colin Kennedy (@sydenhamkennedy) March 16, 2020

Thank you for your contribution... this is very effective! — Karen is social distancing... you should too! (@kwm537) March 16, 2020

Excellent video, a little help to save the entire lot rather than adding fuel to the fire. — sheen (@SheenFati) March 16, 2020

Brilliant. Best conceivable visual to #FlattenTheCurve. — Victoria Brownworth ☣ (@VABVOX) March 16, 2020

I legit thought someone will knock a matchstick down. Didn't expect the matchstick itself to step out. — Narayan Rahim Fernandez (@calmoceanspirit) March 16, 2020

Brilliant! — You voted For Trump (@And_here_it_is) March 16, 2020

People are not listening! They need to. Don’t be stupid. Just stay home! — Lone Eagle (@LoneEag48377244) March 16, 2020

The deadly coronavirus that began in China's Wuhan province has been officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation. While the majority of reported cases are still present in mainland China, the virus has spread to multiple countries around the world and infected 1,73,281 people worldwide. The death toll from the virus stands at 6,665 worldwide.

