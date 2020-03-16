The Debate
LA Artist Explains Social Distancing Through A Video, Netizens Applaud

What’s Viral

LA based artist has recently created a video that he posted on Twitter which explains the concept of social distancing, and why its useful.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
LA Artists creates social distancing video

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the world, many experts have suggested that social distancing is the best way to avoid spreading the virus. A Los Angeles based artist has recently created a video that he posted on Twitter which explains the concept of social distancing, and how it can be used to fight the deadly coronavirus.

'Do your part'

The short clip that has quickly gone viral was created by Juan Delcan. He used matchsticks to create the video and prove his point. The video already has more than 80,000 views and has been shared more than 1,500 times. In the caption, the artist asks everyone to stay at home and to do their part because that's all people can do. Take a look at the video below.


A lot of people decided to reply to the artist's tweets, take a look at some of their reactions below.

 

 

 

 

Read: Spain Reports More Than 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases In Less Than 24 Hours

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Calcutta HC To Begin Thermal Screening Of Visitors From March 17

 

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Major Oil And Gas Conference In US Postponed

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Busting Five Common Myths About Global Pandemic

The deadly coronavirus that began in China's Wuhan province has been officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation. While the majority of reported cases are still present in mainland China, the virus has spread to multiple countries around the world and infected 1,73,281 people worldwide. The death toll from the virus stands at 6,665 worldwide.

 

 

First Published:
