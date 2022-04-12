Ladakh: Viral Video Showing Car Driven On Pangong Pso Waters Invite Netizens' Ire

Ladakh's Pangong Pso lake, at an altitude of 4,225m (13,861), is arguably the most pristine water body in India. Its picturesque landscape, nestled amid snow-capped mountains of the Himalayas, and serene environment, often decked in azure blue skies, make it a hotspot for travel lovers from all over the world. However, in a contemptible act, a group of tourists were seen driving a car on the untarnished waters of the Pangong lake.

A video that has surfaced on social media depicts a group of three to four men driving an Audi in the lake's waters. The act has invited large-scale criticism with several people urging the perpetrators to be slapped with severe consequences.

At the beginning of the 13-second-long video, it can be seen that a portable picnic table is placed on the pristine Pangong lake’s water. As the video progress, an Audi is witnessed coming from a distance towards the table. Two people can be seen standing out of the sunroof and waving their hands in the moving car. As the driver takes turns through the Pangong lake, huge waves can be seen forming under the pressure of the vehicle's dirty tires.

This short video clip has been uploaded on Twitter, via an account named “Jigmat Ladakhi”. The post has been captioned, “I am sharing again another shameful video. Such irresponsible tourists are killing Ladakh. Do you know? Ladakh has more than 350 birds species and lakes like Pangong are the home of many bird species. Such act may have risked the habitat of many bird species.”

In another tweet post, Jigmat said, “Environment is no one's property to destroy it's everyone's responsibility to protect.”

Take a look at the viral video:

I am sharing again an another shameful video . Such irresponsible tourists are killing ladakh . Do you know? Ladakh have a more than 350 birds species and lakes like pangong are the home of many bird species. Such act may have risked the habitat of many bird species. pic.twitter.com/ZuSExXovjp — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) April 9, 2022

'Hooliganism in the name of enjoyment', say Netizens

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 745.1K views and more than 13.6K likes. The video has also seen strong comments from netizens criticising the act.

“Registration number clearly visible, strict action should be taken,” a netizen wrote, while a second commented, “SUVs are not meant for driving in lakes. But the boats are, that too for national security.”

“These trashes are found everywhere in the silent hills whether it be of Uttarakhand, Himachal, Ladakh. They do not respect the area, the people, the culture and the surroundings. Just hooliganism in the name of enjoyment. Mostly are the numbers of HR and DL (sic)”, a third netizen lashed out.

@kishanreddybjp @tourismgoi Hon. Minister, this shameful behaviour by so called tourists should not go unpunished. Or else, it will spoil the natural beauty of the destination. 🙏🙏🙏 — Narayan Mallapur 🇮🇳 (@mallapur123) April 10, 2022

@mlkhattar sir these PPL are putting bad name for Haryana as well as north india @MORTHIndia kindly cancel their licence and registration of their vehicles, creating damage to the environment. pic.twitter.com/VQr4pE01FQ — jp nanda (@j_p_300) April 10, 2022

