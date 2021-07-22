'Lahore Kaisa Laga Aapko?': Pakistani Journalist Interviews Buffalo Before Qurbani

A video that has left the Internet in splits features a Pakistani journalist interviewing a buffalo on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. TV Reporter Amin Hafeez, known for his hilarious interactions with animals, recently got into a candid chat with a buffalo, where he questioned the herbivore about its liking for the city of Lahore. A tongue-in-cheek video of the incident surfaced on Twitter and has been viewed by nearly ten thousand people so far.

In the video, Hafeez is seen visiting a cattle market in the Pakistani city of Lahore, which sells buffaloes for Qurbani, or Eid sacrifice. He then comes across one buffalo, points his mic to it, and commences his interview. “How do you feel after coming to Lahore?” Hafeez asks the buffalo. As he waits for the answer, the buffalo is heard making a moo sound which the journalist interprets as a ‘yes’.

'Lahore ka khana ?'

He then moves on to his second question asking, “Aap batayein, Lahore ka khana achha hai ya aapke gaon ka khana achha hai. (Tell us, which is better? Lahore's food, or the food of your village?) After waiting for a few seconds, he finally gets an answer from the animal, who moos again. This prompts the senior reporter to jump in excitement telling viewers, “Haan, kehti hai Lahore ka khana achha hai." (Yes, she says she likes the food of Lahore.)

Now what is Eid without Amin Hafeez interviewing cattle.. pic.twitter.com/5r2sfh5Ua7 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) July 21, 2021

Hafeez's shenanigans have now created a stir on the Internet and elicited hilarious replies from people on the Internet. On the other hand, the video also attracted flak for the ritual of animal sacrifice. "Poor innocent eyes of these animals, it's heartbreaking," wrote a user. While another reiterated the stance saying, "This is cruel, to be honest."

The epic "mow" In reply😂😂 whatvdo you think it meant? 😂😂 — Farah Khan (@FaraaahKhan) July 21, 2021

can't understand why some people are determined to make a clown of themselves 😜 — Om Shanti (@eternalflame2) July 21, 2021

what interesting ! — SUBBAIAH R (@SUBBAIAHR5) July 22, 2021

Isnt he the same guy who tried interviewing a cow who was seen crossing a street in Lahore using an overbridge?! — Parikhshit B.🇮🇳 (@parikhshitb) July 21, 2021

Is this innocent animal alive??? — Kavita Mayor (@MausiBilli) July 21, 2021

What the hell that was hilarious — Prithiv Raj (@EarthlyKingDa) July 21, 2021

Gem of a video😂😂😂 on that note Eid Mubarak! — Monica Waldia (@monicawaldia) July 21, 2021

Previously, Hafeez had made headlines after he was seen sitting on a donkey, when moments later in the video, the reporter was seen falling off, leaving everyone in splits. In a video which had surfaced online, Hafeez was seen reporting on the flourishing trade of animals while sitting on the donkey.

Donkey business flourishing in Lahore and look at the way my old Freind Amin Hafeez reporting donkey business by risking his life pic.twitter.com/FHYuQrYOqP — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) December 19, 2018

Image: NailaInayat/Twitter

