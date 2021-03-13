Lahore University Expels 2 Students After Video Shows Girl Proposing To Beau Inside Campus

Following the emergence of chaos at the University of Lahore when a girl proposed to her boyfriend in front of other students and the video had gone viral, the authorities of the institute have expelled both the students. In the video that caused a stir across the globe, the girl bows down on her knees in front of the boy offering him a bouquet of red flowers. While in reply the boy embraced the girl, the Lahore University administration expressed its disagreement with the entire incident and expelled the involved students.

According to the letter, the image of which has been shared on social media by a reporter for an English language paper in Pakistan, The News International, the Office of the Registrar on March 12 declared that following a ‘Special Disciplinary Committee’ that was held on Friday, it was decided that both students were involved in the “gross misconduct and violation of University rules” failed to appear in front of the authorities.

The letter says, “The Special Disciplinary Committee in pursuance of Section 9 “General Discipline Rules and Code of Conduct on the Campus decided to expel” both students “for violating University’s rule and regulation and serious infraction of the code of conduct” before citing another section to state that they are “debarred from entering the premises of the University of Lahore and all its sub-campuses.”

