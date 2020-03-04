Lake Erie Covered In Ice, Terrified Netizens Call It 'lake Eerie'; See Pics

After a series of ice storms, the residents of Lake Erie are now facing a nightmare. The harsh and chilly temperature has frozen homes and taken over their lives, the imagery of which looks like something out of a fantasy book. The houses alongside Lake Erie look from 'Narnia', a fantasy land. However, the reality is much worse. After they were temporarily evacuated, the residents are worried as they might lose their Lake Erie homes according to reports. Majority of the problem is faced by the residents of Hamburg, New York.

Reports in the media suggested that the weather in and around Lake Erie in New York changed drastically since February 27, 2020. The wind blew at a speed of 97 Km/h. The lake water gushed into the homes freezing them. The frozen homes are a sight to see and many pictures surfaced online. Some of the comments compared the houses to Narnia, which is a film series as well. Some of the comments called Lake Erie, 'lake eerie' instead, as it was a horrifying sight to see.

In a news report, it was said the residents around Lake Erie are not worried about the frozen layers but the damage it will do once it starts melting. It is the second set of climate change the residents are facing after there were alerts of flooding in the area earlier. Currently, the homes are under thick ice layer, with icicles, making the houses look nothing short of a mystical tale. The ice covering the Hamburg, New York homes are over one metre thick. The thickness is not allowing any light to come in through the window.

TV Anchor shared a picture of the frozen homes on his Twitter

Some reactions to the frozen homes by netizens

Let’s live by the lake it will nice they said. #Icehouse — Mike Vendetti (@patfan59) February 29, 2020

Wow that is crazy. Are they staying in their homes? — Steve_Swan (@swanman62) February 29, 2020

Wow, some gnarly beach house’s! — Kate Valdez (@mommikatevaldez) March 1, 2020

The awesome and terrifying power of a Lake Erie storm devastated Ohio back in 1924 http://bit.ly/ytQLT via @addthis — John Eckberg (@JohnEckberg) June 28, 2009

Some photographers also shared the pictures of the frozen homes in Lake Erie

