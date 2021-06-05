Lamborghini Goes Up In Smoke After Man Tries To Grill Kebab Using Flaming Exhaust: Watch

A Chinese man in Changsha, Hunan caught the limelight after he was spotted grilling kebabs in the fiery exhaust of his luxurious Lamborghini Aventador. The incident took place in a garage where the man, whose name is unidentified, was surrounded by other supercars. The Lamborghini combusts and shoots flames often when raw fuel is sometimes dumped into the exhaust. Seeing this as an opportunity, a man tried to cook his skewer of meat but the motor vehicle ended up in huge combustion from the rear as the man panicked and fled the scene.

In the now-viral video footage that was also uploaded on YouTube by a Chinese page that translates to Anecdote summary, the man was seen crouching near the Lamborghini Aventador as he attempted to cook the kebabs while his friend, a second man blasted loud music and revved the supercar’s powerful V12 engine trying to get the fire out of the rear. At first, the two men seem to be making the procedure work as the one near the exhaust is able to grill the meal. However, shortly, a massive plume of smoke is seen emerging out of the pipe. In the 49 second footage, some of the men can be seen surrounding the man doing the stunt while capturing the incident on camera.

Luxury car’s cooling system collpases

As the men continue to grill the kebab, the engine bay starts to make a weird noise and the red fluid can also be seen leaking from the exhaust that spills all over the ground. The man crouching is briefly taken aback, as the intermittent flame and a loud pop erupt a huge black smoke coming out of the V12 engine bay. The chef can be seen rattled as he stands and races to war from the burst pipe, which according to Jalopnik was caused by revving the cold engine hard while the thermostat was still closed.

The fuel leak suggests that the luxury car’s cooling system's total capacity had collapsed. As the men run out of the garage, the coolant can be seen poured all over the garage floor. “His not-very-bright friends have been made the laughing stock,” a commenter said on the video. “The car wanted to provide them with free barbecue sauce after seeing their mental and financial situation that they couldn't afford to get a grill,” another joked.

IMAGE: MAYABUG2/Twitter

