Largest Purple-pink Diamond Of 'unprecedented Size' Up For Auction At Christie's

A 15.81 carat Sakura diamond will go under the hammer at Christie's Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels Live Auction on May 23. The fancy vivid purple-pink diamond is the largest of its kind to appear for sale, the auction house announced on March 30. The price of the diamond is estimated at US$25 million to US$38 million.

Sakura diamond up for auction

The Sakura diamond has a rare and magnificent wonder of nature that represents a unique expression of identity, according to the statement of the auction house. The Sakura diamond is claimed to be internally flawless in terms of its "exceptional rarity" and "extraordinary optical transparency". Christie's statement said that fewer than 10 per cent of pink diamonds weigh more than one-fifth of the carat. It added that according to GIA, only four per cent of pink diamonds a colour that is deep enough to qualify as 'Fancy Vivid'.

"As fewer than 10% of pink diamonds weigh more than 1/5 of a carat, this Fancy Vivid Purple-Pink diamond is of an unprecedented size of 15.81 carats, which is the largest of its kind (Fancy Vivid Purple-Pink) to be offered at any auction." READ | Viral video of man skateboarding with cranberry juice now up for sale as NFT for $500,000

The diamond has strong saturation and a remarkable pink hue with a secondary colour of purple. The pink colour in the diamond is caused by the distortion of the molecular lattice that happens randomly. The pink diamonds are extremely difficult to cut from their rough form. The pink diamonds fall under a rare category of diamonds that make up less than 2 per cent of all gem diamonds. 'Sakura' is the Japanese word for the cherry blossoms that bloom for a short period during spring.