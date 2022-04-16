Latest Illusion Designed By Using Only 2 Objects Leaves Netizens Amused; See Picture

Solving puzzles is a favorite time pass activity for many and there is a separate fanbase for optical illusions. These illusions tend to tickle the brain cells as well as confuse the minds and one such optical illusion has surfaced on social media which led netizens to exercise their brain. Recently, a post shared by Yves Lappert, an artist who is known for creating such ingenious illusions went viral. He made the effect using only just two sticks balanced against a wall to create the effect.

The illusion photo was uploaded on the social media platform Instagram under the username, “@yves.lappert”, captioned the image, “1P/2B, 2021”. The viral illusion photo which Lappert made by done using lighting and shadow techniques for his art. He used spotlights on his sticks and made them project several shapes on the wall behind. He then photographed the shapes, allowing viewers to see several different figures instead of just two. However, if one tries to concentrate on one particular box and try to pinpoint it, they appear as a straight line.

However, most of Lappert's sculptures are created with everyday objects including wooden sticks, foam, metal bars, bike parts, and spotlights. He was able to create amazing and detailed photographs with just one or two objects, essentially using what he calls light work. This was absolutely a brain-blogging illusion and interesting as well.

Netizens' reactions to the amazing viral illusion photo

The photo ever since uploaded took users by surprise, and it garnered 6,993 likes accompanied by comments. The viral image has even receiving several amusing comments. A social media user wrote, "Lovely work with the light + shadow synergy”. While another wrote, “This is better than most art of what I so far saw in Art Basel 2021”. The third one wrote "Astonishing photo, no shadows". Others added, “awesome!”

Image: Unsplash