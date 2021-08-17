'Left Bit Of A Mess': Non-paying Tenant Trashes Flat With 8,000 Beer Cans, Rotting Food

A quarrel between a tenant and the landlord is a routine affair, sometimes for not paying the rent on time, while sometimes for damaging the property. However, this time, a UK based landlord was left in a state of horror after his tenant vacated the flat with a message "left a bit of a mess." According to a report by Metro.co.uk, the tenant had rented the 2-BHK flat around a year ago after completing all legal documentation. Despite this, he didn't pay rent for any of the months and fled leaving behind a mountain of waste material. Watch the video here:

A non-paying tenant leaves flat with mountain of waste including 'rotting food'

When the landlord visited the flat to check whether all the properties were in place, he got the shock of his life. The tenant vacated the room after leaving as many as 8,000 beer cans in the flat. Not only this, as per the photos shared online, half-eaten snacks and mouldy loaves of bread can also be seen lying on the living room carpet. According to the flat owner, the toilet was 'never flushed' and toilet paper and human excrement made a 4-feet high pile on the bathroom floor. In order to clean the 2-BHK flat, the landlord was forced to hire a waste expert that cost him a price equivalent to the cost of a 1-BHK flat in India.

The landlord lost Rs 12,24,000 in damages and unpaid rent

The waste expert, Freddie Gillium-Web, said he had to use 10 bottles of bleach to get the place back to normal. "As I entered the flat, I was in a state of shock too. Everywhere there were bottles of beer lying on the floor and the smell was too foul that not even an animal could stay for a minute," said the cleaner. "In the living room there were half-eaten kebabs and mouldy loaves of bread all over the floor," added Freddie Gillium-Web. According to the report, the landlord lost more than £12,000 (Rs 12,24,000) in damages and unpaid rent. The video was shared by a YouTube channel named BUZZ INFO with the caption: 'Tenant paid no rent for a year, left 8,000 beer cans and messaged ‘left a bit of a mess’'. It has garnered more than six hundred views.

