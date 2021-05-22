Lego Announces 'Everyone Is Awesome' Toy Set Ahead Of LGBTQ Pride Month

Ahead of this year’s LGBTQ Pride Month, Lego has announced that it would release a special toy set called ‘Everyone is awesome’ to celebrate the diversity of its consumers. NBC News reported that the special buildable model would encompass 11 monochrome mini-figures each with its fabulous flare, unique hairstyle and rainbow colour. All the hues in the rainbow set are said to be inspired by the Pride Flag, designed by American artist and the symbol of LGBTQ pride Gilbert Baker.

While other toymakers have already taken steps to cherish the LGBTQ+ community, it is the first time that the Danish toymaker is releasing an inclusive Pride set. “I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love," Matthew Ashton, Lego's vice president of design, said in a press release. Reckoning that the firm believes that “everyone is awesome,” Ashton further said that just with a little more acceptance and understanding in the world, people can feel free to celebrate their “true awesome” selves.

More about the toy set

In addendum to the colours seen in Baker’s version of the Pride Flag, the 346 pieces toy set also features figures in Hot Pink, Baby Blue and White Colors. The additional three colours were picked from newer versions of Gay Pride Flag. The set also features brown and black stripes that were added to the Pride flag flown in Philadelphia back in 2017.

Lego has announced that the ‘Everyone is awesome’ toy set will go on sale on June 1 to mark the commencement of Pride Month across the world. It also took to Twitter to share the news writing, "We’re super excited to reveal our new set - LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder." According to NBC News, the price of the buildable toy set is fixed at $34.99.

We’re super excited to reveal our new set - LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder ❤️🌈 #LEGO #EveryoneIsAwesome pic.twitter.com/J7KSz3zWik — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 20, 2021

