Not only has a fan-made LEGO version of the Coldplay-BTS video My Universe gone viral, but it has also "blown the minds" of the British band that includes Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Phil Harvey. Clément Boquet has attempted to reproduce the magic that the My Universe music video has created, paying close attention to every detail in his LEGO adaptation.

Boquet produced a LEGO replica of the Korean septet, the four members of Coldplay, as well as additional characters from the fictional band and the DJ featured in the official music video. The video has gained a lot of attention on social media. It has garnered over 66,314 views, 17k likes, and 900 comments.

Fans of both bands, as well as the artists themselves, were wowed by the amazing video. Coldplay praised the LEGO version of the video in a post on its official Twitter account. The caption read, "This blows my mind."

This blows my mind 💥🤯 PH https://t.co/g5DlUhcLxM — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 25, 2021

Boquet's efforts have been lauded by the internet community. Take a look at some of the comments on the Youtube video:

"This is a whole new level of incredible! Massive congratulations to you guys, (sic)" wrote one user. Another commented, "This is unbelievable! So cool and perfect in every detail! Wow, I'm blown away. Also, Lego is going to need to put this set on the market STAT. Guaranteed ARMYs and Coldplayers will sell it out! (sic)"

"I can see all the "Blood, Sweat and Tears" that went into making this beauty, congrats and thank you for sharing it with us! (sic)" said the third. A fourth fan added, "Beautiful. You really put a lot of effort into making this masterpiece, it was so cute😁😁. Congratulations. Truly perfect."

'My Universe' continues to be a chart-buster a month after release

Since the announcement of Coldplay and BTS's collaboration for their popular single My Universe, followers of both fandoms have been in a frenzy online. Despite the fact that it's been a month, the buzz surrounding the chart-topping tune is still going strong. To commemorate the reunion of the world's two biggest boy bands, Boquet created a LEGO version of their music video, which is now winning hearts online.

Dave Meyers' music video for the song, which is sung in both English and Korean, oozed the same sensations as any big Hollywood sci-fi picture, with graphics reminiscent of grand sci-fi movies. The video, which featured three bands on three planets challenging ‘The Silencers' to perform music and was filled with aliens and massive spaceships, attracted audiences online for its amazing imagery.

(Image: @coldplaylego/Twitter)