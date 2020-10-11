Leh Kid Salutes Army Officers In Honourable Gesture, Internet Says 'A Budding Soldier'

In what can be called a powerful demonstration of values and a symbol of honour, a little boy kid from Leh village stood saluting on seeing the armed forces pass by in a gesture of respect. In footage that emerged out of Indian Forest Officer, Susanta Nanda’s account, a little boy clad in a blue hoodie and pink shoes froze movement and was seen saluting the army officers. “Budding soldier of future India,” Susanta wrote in the caption to the 14-second video.

The footage was originally shot in Chushul village, Leh by a security forces personnel after he spotted the young boy paying respects to him. In the clip, the officer can be seen briefly approaching the boy and then giving commands, to which, the boy complies. The officer in the footage can be further heard teaching the child about the correct standing position. The little boy takes the instructions and proudly makes an open palm gesture with confidence. The kid attracted an agglomeration of lauds for his brevity, as he stands middle of the road, saluting.

Rest assured...The day is not far when the whole India will stand to salute you my dear. God bless you

🇮🇳 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 Jai Jawan 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/nQ9ezmAeps — 🇮🇳 INDIA FIRST 🇮🇳 (@MnRuhh) October 11, 2020

What an absolute cutie ☺️ — Ishna (@persnicketymuch) October 11, 2020

Juley, this young boy is a treat to watch. Hope you are all well and in good spirits. Jai Hind — The Prince of Good Times (@Ak5985965) October 11, 2020

Respect and Love Soldier pic.twitter.com/CPL90eJCK5 — RCN (@RCNMumbaikar) October 11, 2020

Special salute to this Veer Jawan. Our future is safe in such hands. Army must adopt such soldiers and give them good education and training like we do in Sports area. Patriotism seems in his blood. @PMOIndia @CDSBipinRawat @rajnathsingh @AmitShah @bsdhanoa @ThePushpendra_ — Bhartiya (@Bhartiy63593935) October 11, 2020

Cuteness overload!! ❤️😍🥰



Much respect to the parents who are raising a patriot. Loads of love & best wishes to the little soldier. I am sure he will grow up and serve our Nation with pride and honour. God bless. — रोशनी 🇮🇳 (@roshwrites) October 11, 2020

Little boy obeys commands

“His observance at this age is just awesome,” a commenter pointed out, adding, that the kid was thoughtful about paying tribute to the officers and understood the armed forces protocols when he was being given commands. The footage earned the little boy an onslaught of applauds and kisses in the comments thread, as many said that the boy appears to be the future soldier who would be saluted by the nation one day. “Welcome to my hometown, Leh Ladakh. This is common amongst our kids, we salute any uniformed personnel crossing paths. Jai Hind,” a commenter from the region wrote. “Real Citizen,” one other said, “Respect and Love Soldier,” added another. “Salute my Lil one! Jai Hind” wrote one other.

