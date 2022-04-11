Lemon Soda Vendor's 'Nimbu' Song While Pouring Lemonade Goes Viral On Social Media; Watch

The internet has become a platform to turn ordinary people into celebrities overnight. The only required quality is to stand out in the ways that will make you unforgettable for the coming weeks. From bizarre food combinations to showing off unique talents, social media has brought out the artist in everyone and most importantly, facilitated them to reach millions of people across the country.

One of the prime examples of the phenomenon over a couple of years would be Bachpan ka Pyar singer Sahdev Dirdo and most recently, Bhuban Badyakar's Kacha Badam. These two ordinary people became an overnight sensation and had the entire country addicted to their songs. Continuing the saga, a new jingle has emerged from the streets of India where a lemon soda vendor sings an addictive tune while making the drinks.

Lemon Soda vendor sings 'Baaki Nimbu' song

A video of a lemon soda vendor singing the Nimbu song is making rounds on the internet. The catchy tune included Hindi, English and Punjabi language as the vendor croons the tune animatedly while pouring the drinks. The video was shared on the Instagram handle 13_gouravsagar05 and gained traction on social media ever since.

Several people enjoyed the tune and believed it is as catchy as the Kacha Badam song. Several comments under the post reflected the netizens' excitement. Many also compared it to Kacha Badam as one netizen wrote, ''He was trying to kacha badam 2.0'' while another user commented, ''wow I love your confidence sir ''.

A few days ago, another common man found fame on social media as an old man selling guava attracted views due to his addictive jingle while selling the fruits. The video garnered views in lakhs across several social media platforms.

Image: Instagram/@13_gouravsagar05