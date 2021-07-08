'Leonardo Da Nagpur Police': Cops Use Mona Lisa Painting To Raise COVID Awareness

Joining a range of law enforcers who’ve devised “creative” methods to remind people of abiding by anti-COVID measures, Nagpur Police recently dished out a post featuring Mona Lisa. However, the late Renaissance figure did not come without a twist. The department played out with the words and the graphic to show Mona Lisa getting jabbed, wearing masks, and carrying sanitizers.

The first picture titled ‘Mask Lisa’ features Mona Lisa effortlessly donning a mask, while the second picture ‘Sanitizer Lisa’ shows the historic figure wearing gloves and aptly carrying a bottle of sanitizer. The third photo shows Mona Lisa getting her vaccine shot. It is imperative to note all the health officials have repeatedly called for all the aforementioned measures.

The post was shared two days ago along with #PandemicRenaissance. The post captioned ‘The Art of the Modern Times’ has created a stir on the internet garnering over 158 likes and multiple comments. Responding to the post, a user hilariously quipped, “Leonardo Da- Nagpur Police.” While another added, “The masked shall inherit the Earth.”

Leonardo Da- Nagpur Police 😊😊 — Mallika Kaleem (@MallikaKaleem) July 7, 2021

The masked shall inherit the Earth. 😷 — Shashank Rawal (@rawal20ke) July 8, 2021

Wear mask while taking vaccine also thank you ❤️ — Aniket Kuralkar (@askuralkar) July 6, 2021

Well done nagpur police 👍👍🙂😷 — साजिद🇮🇳🤝🏹🚜 (@786sajidss) July 7, 2021

COVID in India

This comes as India recordsed 45,892 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by 1.50 percent active cases of the total number, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday, July 8 stated. Also, the death count stands at 4,05,028 with fresh 817 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India reports 45,892 new cases in the last 24 hours. With these numbers, the COVID-19 infection toll goes to 3,07,09,557. As per the Ministry's provided data, the active caseload standing at 4,60,740 followed by total recoveries of 2,98,43,825.

Furthermore, the recovery rate has increased to 97.18%, and 44,291 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. At the same time, the weekly positivity rate remains below 5% and currently stands at 2.37 %. Speaking on the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the Health Ministry has reported that around 36.48 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far with 33,81,671 vaccine doses were given in the last 24 hours.

Image: NandiniVenkate3/Twitter/ PTI

