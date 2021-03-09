Leopard & Black Panther Come Face To Face In Intriguing Video, Watch What Happens Next

A video of two wild cats, a black panther and a leopard has been shared by Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys on Twitter. In the video, a leopard and a black panther have come face-to-face and are on the verge of an encounter at Kabini Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnataka. The video has been going viral on social media and netizens are intrigued to know what happened next between them.Â

Encounter between a leopard and black pantherÂ

The video clip opened with the black panther climbing a tree and the leopard perched on one of its branches. After a few moments, the black panther comes near to the leopard and they both are sitting on the branches of a tree. Nandan Nilekani has shared the video alongside the caption, "Saw today, 6th March, in Kabini wildlife sanctuary -- another epic encounter between the Black Panther and his adversary Scarface." Since being shared, the video has got more than 98K views and accumulated tons of comments from the users. Take a look at the video.

Video leaves netizens intrigued

Nandan Nilekani had also shared a picture of the black panther. "Black Panther planning his encounter with Scarface", read a part of the caption alongside the picture. The video has garnered tons of comments from netizens. One user wrote, "Wah Nandan ! You are so blessed life to have witnessed this. This is a very low probability event and it actually happened. Super thrilled to even see the video of it." Another individual wrote, "Super curious to know what happened next..this is a spectacle..i hope both are safe." Another user commented, "Wow! This must be predestined, the sighting." Another person wrote, "Rare thing to get captured." Nandan Nilekani has shared the video alongside the caption, "Saw today, 6th March, in Kabini wildlife sanctuary -- another epic encounter between the Black Panther and his adversary Scarface." Since being shared, the video has got more than 98K views and accumulated tons of comments from the users.Â

The prequel â€“ Black Panther planning his encounter with Scarface â€“ pic by Rohini Nilekani, who as usual delivered another outstanding Kabini experience! pic.twitter.com/4BtNhNLbCV â€” Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) March 6, 2021

Â