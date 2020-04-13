Video: Leopard And Python Caught In Nail-biting Battle, Netizens Curious

An astounding video clip of a battle between a python and a leopard, fighting for their lives, has surfaced online. The video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. Along with the 46-second clip, Nanda also described the battle and said that it ended with leopard killing python adding that the result wasn’t uncommon in the wild.

Leopard & Python squaring upto each other. As the python constricts, leopards agility takes care to escape the seize & kills it.

Not very uncommon. Python ends as prey to the leopard. pic.twitter.com/wBItYHtQZ2 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 12, 2020

Video goes viral

The video clip, which was posted on April 12, shows a python constricting a leopard, which was caught off guard, in a bid to kill it. However, the leopard uses its agility to jump out of the python’s seize. The video finally ends with the leopard killing the reptile by biting at its head and jaw. The video has received over 3.6k views, nearly 320 likes and a multitude of comments from curious netizens. While many thanked the Indian officer for sharing the enthralling clip others were curious about the aftermath of the battle.

Leopards moves were inspired by Bruce lee 😬 — arun chopra (@aruncho75623924) April 12, 2020

Just rivalry I guess, like cat and mouse :) — Santosh (@Sanntt1989) April 12, 2020

Do leopards eat the python after killing ? Have never seen it in any of wildlife channels 🤔 — Sudhansu Pattnaik (@Sudhansupatt4u) April 12, 2020

Heard of tigers killing of pythons and devouring it completely. This vdo seems to be from Africa. Thanks for sharing Susanta. — Suvendu K Panda (@suvendupanda45) April 13, 2020

Wish could see till last — Arnab (@arnab_master) April 12, 2020

