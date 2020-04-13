The Debate
Video: Leopard And Python Caught In Nail-biting Battle, Netizens Curious

What’s Viral

An astounding video clip of a battle between a python and a leopard, fighting for their lives, has surfaced online. The video was shared by Susanta Nanda.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Leopard kills python in nail-biting battle, Susanta Nanda shares video

An astounding video clip of a battle between a python and a leopard, fighting for their lives, has surfaced online. The video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. Along with the 46-second clip, Nanda also described the battle and said that it ended with leopard killing python adding that the result wasn’t uncommon in the wild.

Read: J&K: Army's Snow Leopard Brigade Evacuates Pregnant Lady From Snow-clad Gurez Valley

Read: Forest Team Rescues Python From Villager's Farmland Amid Lockdown; Watch

Video goes viral

The video clip, which was posted on April 12, shows a python constricting a leopard, which was caught off guard, in a bid to kill it. However, the leopard uses its agility to jump out of the python’s seize. The video finally ends with the leopard killing the reptile by biting at its head and jaw. The video has received over 3.6k views, nearly 320 likes and a multitude of comments from curious netizens. While many thanked the Indian officer for sharing the enthralling clip others were curious about the aftermath of the battle. 

Read: Alligator Chomps Down Invasive Burmese Python, Video Breaks Internet

Read: Leopard And Python Battle It Out In A Nail-biting Death Match

Read: Two Forest Rangers Among 7 Injured In Leopard Attack In UP's Bahraich

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
