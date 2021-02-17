'Let It Go': Little Girl Sings Famous Song With Her Uncle, Video Melts Hearts

In a super cute video which has surfaced on the internet, leaving the netizens in complete awe, a little girl can be heard singing the very famous song ‘Let it go’ with her uncle. In the video, Marleigh can be seen wearing a bow and a dress while she gives the superb performance. The video has now gone viral as it is being praised by netizens all across the social media.

Little girl gives a performance

“Marleigh wearing a bow and a dress is even more shocking than this performance”, read the caption of the video. The very short video begins with the duo singing their hearts out. The little one can be seen holding a mic while her uncle is holding a black baseball bat. They can be seen singing and dancing just next to the kitchen. Towards the end of the video, her uncle hands her the baseball bat and he himself gets off the frame. The little girl comes closer to the camera and gives her solo performance.

Netizens react

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 545,817 views. Netizens took over the comment section on watching the duo perform. "You are such a great and fun uncle!", wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, "Give me that mic, Uncle Chris. I’ve got this". Praising the little one, Instagram user wrote, "She sings so good omg". Netizens can be seen leaving heart emojis in the comment section. Let's have a look at the comments.

