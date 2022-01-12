Life & Times Of Magawa: Famous Cambodian Landmines Sniffer Rat Dies At Age 8

Globally acclaimed rodent Magawa, renowned for its extraordinary career in sniffing out landmines and explosives for five years, has died. The eight-year-old popular mine-clearing rat who retired last year, died over the last weekend.

APOPO, the Belgian Charity that had bred the famous rodent informed that the African giant pouch rat died naturally over the weekend. Magawa was in good health, according to media reports, and had spent most of the week playing around. However, his health began deteriorating and Magawa had been spending more time resting and displaying less interest in food during his final days, the Organization has revealed.

Rat Magawa was famous for his sharp sniffing skills and had also received a gold medal for his bravery and heroism during his five-year vast career. The rodent has been acclaimed for sniffing out over 100 landmines and saving several lives in Cambodia.

Magawa received the PDSA Gold Medal in 2020 for his "life-saving" commitment to duty, which has been compared to the George Cross for animals. In the charity's 77-year history, he was the first rat to get the award.

Life of Magawa

Magawa was by far the most efficient rat bred by the Belgian charity APOPO to detect mines and inform human handlers so that they could be easily removed. Rat Magawa was born in Tanzania and was trained for a year before travelling to Cambodia to commence his explosive sniffing job.

He was 70cm (28-inch) long and weighed 1.2kg (2.6lb). Despite being much larger than many other rat species, Magawa was still small and light enough that if he walked over mines, he did not set them off. He was trained to detect a chemical substance within the explosives to discover the landmines.

Magawa cleared more than 1,41,000 square metres (1,517,711 sq ft) of land, approximately the same amount as 20 football pitches. The extraordinary rat was able to scan a tennis court-sized area in about 20 minutes. The same area would take up to four days for a person using a metal detector to detect the land, Belgian Non Profit organization, APOPO stated.

(With AP Inputs)

Image: Twitter/@GWR