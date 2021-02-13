'Light Pillars' Create Stunning Sky Pattern In Nebraska; Here's How They Are Formed

In a rare phenomenon that the people of Nebraska experienced, formation of mystical pillars of lights were observed in the Northern sky around North Platte. Usually, the light pillars are formed due to calm weather on cold winter nights. Also, as one travels to the northern areas, the light reacts in a different way as compared to the tropics. This is one such instance of light reacting in a unique manner.

'This is beautiful'

NWS North Platte took to its official Twitter handle and shared a spectacular image of the pillars clicked by meteorologist Bill Taylor. The image perfectly depicts the very calm atmosphere in the area. There are few houses with clear sky throwing rays of lights on the ground. According to the reports by CNN, Taylor said that it was almost like looking at the Northern lights as they were bouncing. He added that they were moving and constantly changing in appearance. Let’s have a look at the image.

Read: Dosunmu Gets Hot Late, No. 6 Illinois Tops Nebraska In OT

Check out these light pillars our meteorologist Bill Taylor captured tonight in North Platte. #NEwx pic.twitter.com/USwYS9mFyb — NWS North Platte (@NWSNorthPlatte) February 8, 2021

"Beautiful photo and I learned about what cold, calm weather can produce. Thank you", wrote a person in the comment section. The image has managed to gather over 600 likes. In the comment section, people are sharing images of their version of the light pillars. Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the image with their own captions. In the caption, one person wrote, "Pillars of Light in North Plate, Nebraska, are produced by reflection of artificial lights with ice particles in the air, a product of very cold temperatures, the beauties of nature". Another person wrote, "Amazing! Light pillars caused by vertically aligned ice particles suspended in air".

Read: Michigan State Ends 4-game Skid With 66-56 Win Over Nebraska

JESUS TELLS US THERE WILL BE SIGNS IN THE HEAVEN AND THE EARTH IN THE END OF DAYS 💞 — TREE (@P2BPIC) February 12, 2021

My Brother in-law took this photo back in January in Derbyshire, very similar. pic.twitter.com/z8mXNm1ZEf — Adam Mawson (@AdamJamesMawson) February 11, 2021

This beautiful who doesn’t care about nature wonderful — Rosemarie Bishop (@Rosemar10539099) February 11, 2021

Beautiful, just stunning and so cool. — 🌺🌺 Joanne 🌺🌺 (@crazyjo2482) February 11, 2021

Read: Winter Snow Storm Sweeps Across Nebraska

Also Read: All Eyes Turn To GOP As Impeachment Nears Vote

(Image Credits: Twitter/NWSNorthPlatte)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.