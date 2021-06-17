Lightning Strikes SUV's Antenna In Florida, Makes 7-foot Gash In Pavement; See Pics

In an unusual incident, a man driving on a Florida highway had a narrow escape after a bolt of powerful lightning accompanied by a thunderous roar struck his Nissan hatchback on I-75 of the Broward County while driving. The Florida Highway Patrol informed on Twitter that the bizarre event happened at about 11:20 am that left a 7-foot long and 4-inch wide gouge on the interstate road. Even as no casualties were reported, the driver was left aghast and panic-stricken, and the electrical system of his car was damaged.

The startled SUV’s driver Ernesto Delhonte told Local 10 News that he apparently saw the light but does not know what happened, “Wow, what is this? But I survived. I am alive. It’s a miracle for me,” he said live on TV. The lightning was discharged underneath the motorcade in the asphalt on the Alligator Alley, the officials told on-ground reporters. The 48-year-old was driving to an unspecified destination at the interstate 75 during bad weather and a heavy rainstorm, the FHP reportedly said. It was at that point lightning suddenly hit the roof antenna of his Nissan Rogue, completely destroying it and rendering his car disabled. The vehicle was later pulled over and towed and the roadway repair crew was summoned for the repairs.

⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️LIGHTENING⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️struck the antenna portion of this Nissan on I75 in Broward County at mm 30.5! It damaged the electrical system of the car & left a 7 foot long pavement gouge! Thankfully there were no injuries!! pic.twitter.com/QR78PoOQdk — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) June 14, 2021

Separately, as many as two workers in a boat at Pompano Beach canal were hospitalized after they were both struck with lightning, Florida’s NBC 6 separately reported the same day. The public works employees were carrying out duties in the canal, cleaning a boat near the 700 block of South Federal Highway, where the lightning struck the car. The two workers were not directly hit by the lightning but were rushed to the Broward Health North as a precautionary measure.

'Vehicle doesn't always fare well', warns Weather Service

The US National Weather Service states that during the event of lightning, trees, houses, and people, or anything outside is at risk of being struck when thunderstorms are in the area, including cars. “The outer metal shell of hard-topped metal vehicles does provide protection to those inside a vehicle with the windows closed. Unfortunately, though, the vehicle doesn't always fare so well,’ it says on the website. The weather service further explains that a typical “cloud-to-ground, actually cloud-to-vehicle, a lightning strike will either strike the antenna of the vehicle or along the roofline. The lightning will then pass through the vehicle's outer metal shell, then through the tires to the ground.”

