'Like A Cartoon': Man Gets Smacked In The Face By Wooden Plank, Netizens In Splits

A hilarious video which has surfaced on the internet features a man practicing a DIY activity. While trying to complete the task, the man hits his face with a wooden plank by stepping on it, leaving the netizens in splits. Uploaded by American Basketball player Rex Chapman, the video has been compared to a 'cartoon' scene in the caption. The video has now gone viral all across social media and it is gaining lots of attention from the netizens.

Man gets smacked in the face

Like most DIY sessions, the man starts enthusiastically with the assigned task. In the beginning of the video, he can be seen holding a wooden plank as he enters a porch of the house. Further into the video, like a perfect piece of the puzzle, he can be seen fixing the wooden plank in the gap on the white floor. However, the man faces a painful end to his DIY activity as the wooden plank slams his face when he accidentally places a foot on one side. The video has been captured by a CCTV camera. Let’s have a look at the hilarious video.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 2.1 million views. Tweeples took over the comment section on watching the video. Making a hilarious remark, one Twitter user wrote, "Somebody said: What do you think he was looking at? Someone Replied: His future self who traveled back in time to warn him— he failed". Another person wrote, "Please internet, add the tweety birds flying around his head along with the sound effects. I KNOW he was hearing them anyway". Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the video with the same caption. In the caption, one person wrote, "Please tell me we’ve all had moments like these....the old one step forward two steps back!".

I cannot stop laughing at this. https://t.co/Y1B8pHAYLt — Chris Tritico (@christritico) April 5, 2021

When you realise the long weekend is almost over https://t.co/cosI36aTSr — James (@Farnie97) April 5, 2021

I wanna laugh but this happened to me in my backyard the other day with a rake & I wouldn’t dare post the footage ðŸ¤£ https://t.co/iRpBobUz0F — iMatteSh*t ðŸ (@MySpacelylife) April 6, 2021

(Image Credits: Twitter/@RexChapman)