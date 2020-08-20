Lion Climbs On Rooftop Of A House At Gir National Park; Watch Video

The residents of a village near the Gir National forest in Gujarat had a surprising encounter with a lion. In a surprising video uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, a lion is seen chilling on the roof of a house as the residents run away scared by its presence. Nanda says that lions have become adaptive now as they are a part of human landscape.

New 'rooftop restaurant'

Uploaded on August 19, the video shows a lion on the roof of a house. Two scared men are seen hurriedly moving away from the lion. According to the caption, the lion has come strolling from the Gir National Park which is a wildlife sanctuary in Gujarat. The sanctuary was developed to protect the Asiatic lions.

Roof top Resturant😊



Lions at Gir have become more adaptive than the most adaptive of all big cats-the leopards. They are part of human landscape now....



Shared by Vanraj👌 pic.twitter.com/NihfwhzCmS — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 19, 2020

The 11 seconds short video has invited over 6K views. It has garnered 562 like and 77 Retweets and comments. One user commented, "Big mistake not to disperse them to different habitats within India. Their forest area is clearly not enough so they have to go into human areas". Another user made a sarcastic comment saying, "Menu is limited and it's not A La Carte". Tweeples have also shared the video, giving it their own caption.

more likely human being has invaded their habitat https://t.co/QvLPoALO2g — Christiane D'Elia (@ChtDElia) August 19, 2020

Lion at the top https://t.co/bLHpHqUqSz — Nitish Pandey 🇮🇳 (@pnitish648) August 19, 2020

This will soon become man animal conflict as Ghir Lions are more used to Humans now and they are not scared — Arun Kamath (@incognito9) August 20, 2020

Cool.. it’s scary but it’s nice to see the lion living in his own way. — Babunand Gupta (@Babunand) August 20, 2020

Checking for food availability — VIJAYA SREE N (@LEOVSN) August 19, 2020

Would that I was a fly on the wall when people realised the lioness was on the rooftop! — Abha Dhupkar (@abha_dhupkar) August 20, 2020

Seems like menu is uninteresting!! May change the hotel next time — Sreeja VN (@Sreejavn) August 19, 2020

This is not the first time that a lion video has gained so much attention from the netizens. Few days back, a video of a fierce battle between few honey badgers and a pride of lions went viral. The 25 seconds video starts when a pride of lions is seen following a pair of honey badgers. Immediately, the honey badgers are seen turning back and retaliating. By the end, the honey badgers manage to push away all the lions. Despite being outnumbered by the lions, honey badgers seem to emerge victorious in this battle.

(Image Credits: Twittwe/SusantaNanda3)

