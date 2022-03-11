It can be stated without doubt that the Lion is the most ferocious one in the animal kingdom. The raw power and demeanour that the animal possesses exude threat among animal coming against it. It is one of the reasons why Lion is being hailed as the king of the jungle. However, it is inevitable for the hunter to get hunted sometimes. Often, one might have come across incidents wherein a Lion might escape from its adversaries by climbing onto a tree. But this time, Simba really got stuck! A video currently doing rounds on social media shows a scared Lion climbing atop a tree to escape a herd of angry buffaloes.

The undisputed king of the jungle can take on any opponent at ease, no doubt, which is why Lion-centric shows guarantees wholesome entertainment for Animal Planet fans. However, those counting upon the lion's bravado are in for a disappointment as in the viral clip, the African lion was clinging on to the tree for dear life to escape the approaching angry herd of buffaloes. The lion was trying to climb up with all its might, however, after tiresome efforts, the wild cat kept sliding down. It appeared as if the lion was against the entire nature its bid to survive the incoming herd.

Netizen's Reaction

The troubled lion was seen struggling for its breath, but nothing suites the comfort. This epic scene had garnered hilarious reactions from netizens. Ever since being shared, the video has garnered 800k views on Instagram. Netizens were shocked by the fact that the big cat was scared by its hunt. This interesting encounter became a piece of entertainment for many. The video has accumulated a plethora of reactions and likes, many were left puzzled seeing the wild cat struggling against its prey. One netizen commented," Hold on tight Simba your father on his way lol !" Meanwhile, another wrote, “Mufasa, get down bro..” “You are embarrassing us.”

Image Credit: Instagram/@wild_animal_shorts_