Video: Lion Cubs Try To Catch Up With Mother As They Cross Forest, Netizens Amused

In a recent video that has been doing rounds on the internet, a group of adorable lion cubs can be seen running around in a forest. The litter of lion cubs were seen crossing a road to reach the other side of the forest. The heartfelt sight displays the lovely cubs running in an attempt to catch up with the lionesses leading their way, leaving netizens in awe.

Beautiful sight

The 1-minute-long video was shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services officer, on his official Twitter handle. In the video, a litter of lion cubs is seen jumping and running around each other in the midst of a forest. The lion cubs, in order to catch up with the lionesses, cross a road and run behind them in full speed. The IFS officer, in his caption, also asked the viewers to count the number of cubs in the video, as there were several of them.

Just keep counting the cubs..

Lovely sight to so many in one go💚💚 pic.twitter.com/SPo4HKokv9 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 9, 2020

Netizens awestruck

Since posted, the heartwarming video has garnered over 20,300 views and around 2,270 likes, along with a retweet count of over 470. Netizens were awestruck with the lovely sight of the adorable cubs running to and fro. People showered the tweet loads of comments for the lovely video.

Amazing, I could count around 13-14 cubs — mihirgala (@mihirgala) April 9, 2020

Little balls of fur 😍❤️ — Doctor Doctor 🇮🇳 (@icedtea28) April 9, 2020

A huge family with their kith & Kim are nonchalantly crossing the road . — Atthi Devarajan (@AtthiDevarajan) April 9, 2020

Lovely sighting. — Kailash Kumbhkar- WTI Traveller (@KailashKumbhkar) April 9, 2020

Beautiful but surprising. So many litter? — Sameer Khan (@SamKhan999) April 9, 2020

A sight to behold! — ashagkumar (@AshaGKumar1) April 9, 2020

Great, one of the real owner species of earth. — Dr. Sandeep Pahal (@sandeepahal13) April 9, 2020

This is simply amazing... — Shubhangi Garje (@shubhangigarje) April 9, 2020

OMG lovely super hat's of to you sir i love it 🥰🥰🥰🥰 — k.N.Prakash (@KnPrakash48) April 9, 2020

