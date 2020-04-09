The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video: Lion Cubs Try To Catch Up With Mother As They Cross Forest, Netizens Amused

What’s Viral

A heartwarming video of a litter of lion cubs running around in the midst of a forest has been doing rounds on the internet, leaving netizens awestruck.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lion cubs running around the forest breaks internet, netizens in awe

In a recent video that has been doing rounds on the internet, a group of adorable lion cubs can be seen running around in a forest. The litter of lion cubs were seen crossing a road to reach the other side of the forest. The heartfelt sight displays the lovely cubs running in an attempt to catch up with the lionesses leading their way, leaving netizens in awe.

Beautiful sight

The 1-minute-long video was shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services officer, on his official Twitter handle. In the video, a litter of lion cubs is seen jumping and running around each other in the midst of a forest. The lion cubs, in order to catch up with the lionesses, cross a road and run behind them in full speed. The IFS officer, in his caption, also asked the viewers to count the number of cubs in the video, as there were several of them.

Read: Video Of Two Kookaburra Birds Laughing Breaks Internet, Netizens Amused

Read: Video Of Rhino Playing With Kid In Zoo Leaves Netizens Impressed

Netizens awestruck

Since posted, the heartwarming video has garnered over 20,300 views and around 2,270 likes, along with a retweet count of over 470. Netizens were awestruck with the lovely sight of the adorable cubs running to and fro. People showered the tweet loads of comments for the lovely video.

Read: Video: Rhino Walks Freely In Nepal, Chases A Man Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Read: Study Finds Cats Susceptible To Coronavirus, Prompts WHO Investigation

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jitendra
5 MEN ARRESTED FOR BEATING ENGINEER
MHA
COVID-19: DOCTORS WRITE TO MHA
Government
2ND COVID STIMULUS PACKAGE?
Tablighi Jamaat
TABLIGHIS FACES CRITICISM IN PAK
Sri Lanka
RAJAPAKSA THANKS PM MODI
Maharashtra
THACKERAY NOMINATED TO COUNCIL