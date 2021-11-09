'Lion Doggo' Wins Internet With Adorable Camouflage In Viral Video | Watch

The internet is a treasure-trove of content that amazes, brings joy, inspires and caters to every emotion that can be expressed and in the internet's collection of amazing pictures and videos, a common protagonist remains animals, including pets. In a recent viral video, an adorable dog is seen deceiving netizens with his lion camouflage as he walks around flaunting his mane. The camouflage is good enough to give passers-by a real scare.

In the video, the big brown hound dons a false lion mane to confuse netizens who wonder what a lion is doing in the middle of a ground surrounded by people. The video was uploaded on Instagram with the caption “Omg What’s that!” by '@ailyganeofficial'. The doggo comes walking to its owners, who give him a kind pat on the head. The responses of people around the dog add to the video's entertainment.

Take a look at the video here:

Netizens react to 'lion doggo'

The doggo's video has garnered over 3,193,687 likes and several responses since being uploaded on Instagram. Users were captivated by the film, and many voiced their feelings in the comments section.

One Instagram user wrote, “Dog like lion”, while another revealed, “It's a dog with a lion costume” with several laughing emojis to follow. A third user commented, “It looks like Android phone has iOS ringtone. (sic)” Other interesting comments included “This would scare a lot of people,” “Almost thought it was a skinny lion,” and “Nice hairstyle.”

Dog reacts to cartoons in viral video

In another viral video, a cute doggo, relaxing on a sofa and watching a cartoon on TV after undergoing surgery for a damaged paw has left the internet in splits. The most interesting part of the video would undoubtedly be the comical responses of the puppy while watching the cartoon.

The video, which was posted on Reddit, went viral in a matter of hours, and netizens can't get enough of this adorable furry companion. As the video clip begins, it can be seen that the lovely little dog is seated on the sofa, its injured paw covered by a colourful blanket. The video illustrates how captivated the doggo is when watching a cartoon dog on TV.

Take a look at the video here:

(Image: @dailyganeofficial/Instagram)