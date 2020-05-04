Lockdown 3.0: Netizens Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes As Liquor Shops Reopen

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus as India entered the third phase of lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 disease, liquor shops reopened in red, orange and green zones on May 4. The alcohol shops are allowed to function after more than 40 days with several guidelines that shall be followed. Not only did this result in huge queues outside the shops in various regions across the country, but also flooded Twitter with memes on ‘Liquor shops’. From the choice of alcohol people would buy to the condition of the shop owner, the memes targetted nearly all aspects of shops reopening amid pandemic.

'Liquor Shops' memes

After standing for 4 hours in line and then asking for a Breezer.#LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/X6cvvwjIHS — Akkshay (@akkshayjain1995) May 4, 2020

This what happens when the #LiquorShops are opened to the public after a gap of 42 days. 👇🏼😂 pic.twitter.com/UBixizRUOP — Nirbhay Dubey (@nirbhaydubey07) May 4, 2020

#LiquorShops owners waiting for their customers be like:

(Aa aa aaa aa aaa sound plays in background) pic.twitter.com/rDzpsa1D8W — The Steno Boi (@Thestenoboi) May 4, 2020

After seeing Long queues outside #LiquorShops.



Samsung and Apple CEOs : pic.twitter.com/78uWkU8Tli — Tweeting Quarantino ➐ (@rohitadhikari92) May 4, 2020

Drinkers after getting the news that liquor shops are open in all zones#LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/gmfB4UyYqo — Sociopath Memer (@sociopath_ladka) May 4, 2020

India has been under lockdown since March 25 and the Central government announced an extension until May 17. India has also colour coded the districts in red, orange and green zones based on the severity of the COVID-19 spread. These zones allotted by the Centre would also facilitate phase-lifting of the restrictions.

