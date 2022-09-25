'Lisa Mausi' Or 'Mona Lisa': Hilarious Twitter Thread On Famous Painting Amuses Netizens

One of the most well-known paintings in the world is the Mona Lisa. Everyone around the globe is familiar with Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, painted in the early 16th century. This artistic work portrays an image of a lady with simple attire, stray eyes and a mysterious smile. However, this painting has also become one of the most mocked pieces of art. And one such incident surfaced on social media when Mona Lisa can be seen wearing Indian sarees.

Using a series of pictures, a Twitter user illustrated how Mona Lisa would appear if she was a resident of several Indian states. Taking to Twitter, Pooja Sangwan shared a hilarious avatar of the Mona Lisa which has taken the internet by storm. The very first tweet represents the renowned lady as "Lisa Mausi" who is inspired by women in South Delhi. In this picture, Mona Lisa is seen to be wearing a saree with a pearl necklace and a sunglass.

Thread



If Mona Lisa born in South Delhi she would be "Lisa Mausi" pic.twitter.com/qUfdX76n70 — Pooja Sangwan 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) September 23, 2022

Hilarious Mona Lisa representations

In the subsequent post, people get to see the Bihari interpretation of the Mona Lisa as “Lisa Devi.” Furthermore, the thread continued to display different versions of the Mona Lisa from West Bengal, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and more. The images were not only amusing for their looks, but also for the names given on each portrait such as, ‘Lisa tai’, ‘Maharani Lisa’, “Shona Lisa”, and so on.

Take a look at the post:

Mona Lisa as "Lisa Devi" from Bihar pic.twitter.com/dK2WPOtYor — Pooja Sangwan 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) September 23, 2022

Mona Lisa as Maharashtrian "Lisa Tai" pic.twitter.com/hk7T05cup2 — Pooja Sangwan 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) September 23, 2022

Mona Lisa in Rajasthan "Maharani Lisa" pic.twitter.com/9YlF0Jmwn5 — Pooja Sangwan 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) September 23, 2022

Mona Lisa in Kolkata became "Shona Lisa" pic.twitter.com/3OUkADw1yE — Pooja Sangwan 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) September 23, 2022

Mona Lisa as "Lisa Mol" of Kerala pic.twitter.com/HNCxzSzeuP — Pooja Sangwan 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) September 23, 2022

Mona Lisa in Telangana "Lisa Bomma" pic.twitter.com/3gsrSd8TWY — Pooja Sangwan 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) September 23, 2022

After the popular demand finally "Lisa Ben" from Gujarat

Thankyou @ReshaWeaves 😂🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/rvS1oLYu4Q — Pooja Sangwan 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) September 23, 2022

So now you have "Lisa Mami" from Tamilnadu



Kudos to @ReshaWeaves for their such beautiful efforts and creativity. pic.twitter.com/FL2Ilg4wdV — Pooja Sangwan 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) September 24, 2022

The pictures, since shared on the platform, took users by surprise, garnered over 7,327 Likes, 1,139 retweets and received several amusing comments. A social media user wrote, “Best saari on Mona Lisa in Kolkata,” while another commented, “Need a Lisalakshamma from Karnataka, wearing Ilkal/Mysore saree”. And the third commented, “That's what we call humor and art”.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Haye rabba.... Kya ho gaya mausi ko... 😂 pic.twitter.com/CF6llUv6wn — Pranay Banerjee (@TwinDocParadox) September 23, 2022

(Image: Twitter/ @ThePerilousGirl)