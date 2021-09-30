'Literally Me In The Gym': Cat Tries To Lift Dumbbell, Triggers Flurry Of Responses Online

Every day, a large number of videos of cats circulate on the internet, who with their antics capture the attention of netizens. Adding to them, a video has surfaced on the photosharing site which shows the cat trying to lift the dumbbell. The video of the cute feline, which has been shared a few hours ago has gone viral on the internet.

The video has been posted by an Instagram page named 9gag and the caption of the clip reads, "When people ask me "do you even lift, bro?". In the footage, a cat can be seen coming near a dumbbell and she starts to lift it. The cute feline even stands over the dumbbell in order to pull it with full force. Even though the cat was not able to lift the dumbbell, she in the end looks towards the camera. Watch the video here:

Cat tries to lift dumbbell

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 804,000 views and several reactions. Netizens, amused to see the struggle of the cat in lifting the dumbbell shared their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, "Just me trying to lift my spirit". Another user commented, "This is literally me in the gym". The third user wrote, "Nice attitude". Check out some user reactions:

Similarly, a video of a cat has surfaced on the internet, where she is seen choosing its human proving the phrase, "a human doesn’t choose a cat, the cat chooses them," to be true. The video was shared on Instagram by Heaven on Earth, which is an NGO. The caption of the video reads, "This is how you adopt your hooman". A cat and a man standing in front of each other at the beginning of the video. The cat seems excited to see the man and starts meowing. It quickly goes on the shoulder of the man, choosing him as the owner.

Image: Instagram/9gag