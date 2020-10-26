Little Birds Play Volleyball In Viral Video; Netizens Feel 'greens Definitely Cheating'

A video showing little birds playing volleyball has surfaced on the internet and netizens cannot get enough of it. The video features five birds, divided into two teams, playing volleyball and giving fierce competition to each other. Uploaded on Twitter account ‘@Thund3rB0lt’, in the caption, a new name has been given to the game, and that is, ‘Birdyball’. The caption of the video says, “Sports are mainly cancelled... but some Birdyball will do!”.

Tiny birds play Volleyball

The 11 seconds short video shows two teams of birds giving tough competition to each other in the game. The two teams- Green and Yellow. In between is a very tiny volleyball net placed and both the teams can be seen throwing the call across the net. The game of birds has also attracted some onlookers as in the video we can see two people watching the match. In the middle of the video, the ball moves away from the court. However, a person helps the green bird to get the ball back and resume the game.

Sports are mainly cancelled... but some Birdyball will do! 🤣👍 pic.twitter.com/zBgwGM8nlX — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) October 18, 2020

Uploaded on October 19, the video has managed to gather over 200 likes. "Green parrots are making excellent blocks! Cool! They have got hang of the game!", wrote a Twitter user, trying to support the Green Team. Recalling her own experience, one Twitter user wrote, "Hahaha! I was a HS VolleyBall Captain and this brought back memories lol". Tweeples have also Retweeted the video with their own captions.

In a seprate incident, video showing dogs playing cricket with humans during the IPL season went trending few days back. Uploaded on September 11, the video shows 2 men playing cricket with 3 dogs. All of the 3 dogs are dressed in red. In the beginning, we see all the players taking their position. As the video progresses, the bowler balls and the batsman hits the ball. This is when a german shepherd dog shows his cricket skills as he runs and catches the ball in first go, leaving the netizens stunned. In the background, we can hear a person doing commentary. As soon as the dog catches the ball, we hear the commentator saying, ‘what a performance, what a catch’. During the end of the video, we see the bowlers hugging the dog who caught the ball.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@Thund3rB0lt)

