Helping others is the kindest gesture in the world. Compassion and empathy are qualities taught to us by our elders, and it is absolutely beautiful to see the same being implemented in real life with people setting an example for others. As of now, a viral video shows a little boy distributing water bottles among roadside flower vendors. The video has been doing rounds on the internet while the video was shared by an IAS officer.

In a viral clip, a boy was seen carrying a pack of packaged mineral water. As the video progressed, it showed him handing over the bottles to the flower sellers amid scorching hot weather. One of the roadside vendors, an old woman, even blessed the boy for his kind gesture. Also, the boy is also seen interacting with the children of the flower sellers who are sitting nearby. The video was shared by an IAS officer Awanish Sharan, "Your Small Kindness Can Make Someone's Day Special", read the caption on the video.

Your Small Kindness Can Make Someone's Day Special.❤️ pic.twitter.com/ln8HYxqz9U — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) May 1, 2022

Previously, an IAS officer, Awanish Sharan took to Twitter and posted the picture and explained the meaning of kindness. "Hatred is Taught. Kindness is natural", he captioned the picture. The image has received a huge number of likes and comments on the micro-blogging site. He has been seen as active for quite a time and his Twitter post will surely inspire many.

'Great teaching to kids...', netizens react

The recent video shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan has received 228.3K likes accompanied by several retweets and comments. One user commented, "Life is not about being only rich, popular but being humble and kind." A second netizen expressed, "Lots of love to kid and respect to parents/guardian....kids r our hope n hero." A third user wrote, "It's highly impressive Young kid reveals the fact of real need/help in this summer Keep it up, baby."

Image: Twitter/@AwanishSharan