Little Boy Puts His Arms In The Air To 'show His Muscles' As People Hype Him Up; Watch

Videos featuring babies are always a joy to watch, people gravitate towards these videos as they are adorable and relatable at the same time. Instagram is full of such videos and one such video is doing rounds on the Internet, which features a boy at a crowded restaurant.

Little boy shows his muscles as everyone cheers him

The video was originally shared last month on the official Instagram page of a therapy team called Milestones Pediatrics, and it has since been re-shared by many people. The caption accompanying the original post explains that the little boy's name is Liam, and he was in a restaurant when he decided to show his muscle. The post also describes how a few people began cheering for him, and how the entire restaurant, including the chefs and bartenders, soon joined in.

“Next thing we knew the entire restaurant was joining in every time Liam threw his hands up. This went on for about five minutes straight, including the chefs and bartenders coming out from the kitchen and behind the bar to join in, I think it’s the hardest we ever laughed,” read a small part of the caption.

The video gathered a lot of attention and invited a number of comments. “This is amazing!! Love this so much,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awesomely cool,” shared another. “This is the cutest thing ever,” expressed a third.

Image- @milestones_pediatrics/Instagram

