'I'm Happy Crying' | Little Boy's 'happy Crying' After Receiving Surprise Wins Hearts On Internet; Watch

A video of a boy's reaction is really sweet and heart-melting to watch it has grabbed the attention of netizens, his reaction wins the internet.

Purnima Mishra
Image: Instagram/@goodnewscorrespondent


Kids love surprises and it is always heartwarming to watch their reactions. As of now, a similar video of a boy's reaction is really sweet and heart-melting to watch that it has grabbed the attention of netizens.

The viral video opens up to show two boys who were helping out their father. The man tells them to remove the tarpaulin. As one of the boys pulled the tarpaulin, they got really surprised as there was an all-terrain vehicle beneath it. One of the boys has tears in his eyes as he asks, “Where did you get this?” The boy is seen laughing and has tears in his eyes.

When asked if he is crying, he says he is “happy crying”. The video was shared on Instagram, "I'm HAPPY CRYING: Biggest surprise of their lives", read the caption.

'So sweet', say netizens

The video has garnered around 19,000 views since it was shared. The video has also prompted several likes and comments. One user wrote, "Aww, he melted my heart! Love it". Another user wrote, "Just sweet and let him cry. Loves these guys!!!". One other user said, "Ah look at the happy little head on him".

