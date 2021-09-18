Little Boy’s Way Of Greeting Disney Princesses Is Winning Internet | Watch

A heart-warming video of a little boy greeting Disney princesses is grabbing the attention of many on social media. The kid's reaction to seeing people dressed in different attire is winning hearts on the internet, and the video may leave a smile on your face too. Shared by an Instagram page named Vanessaguedert, the video shows a little boy paying respect to the Disneyland people in the most gentle way.

In the video, one can see a little boy standing in a Disney land show. He is seen dressed in blue shorts and a T-shirt along with a Mickey Mouse cap. The most interesting part of the video is the boy's way of greeting the Disney land people using his cap. When a woman dressed in a princess outfit passes by, the little boy greets her by taking off his cute cap, and he repeats the same gesture for three other artists portraying a Disney character. The kid also waves his hands, looking at the lady, and in response, the woman smiles and waves her hand too.

Viral video: Boy’s way of greeting Disney princesses is winning internet

The incident was recorded by a person who was standing behind the little hero. The adorable video shared on Instagram had a captain that read, "Disney’s true prince". Meanwhile, many others also dubbed him a prince. Some conveyed their love by dropping a heart emoji in the comments section, and some appreciated the gesture.

One wrote, "He is so wonderful". A second person who came across the video said, "How not to die of love?'. While a third user's comment read, "He is a royal prince".

(Image: Instagram/@Vanessaguedert)