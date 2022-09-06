Little Child Cries And Screams To Hold Policewoman’s Lathi, Netizens Adore The Kid; Watch

In an adorable video that is doing the rounds on the internet, a little girl can be seen demanding a lathi from a policewoman in Mumbai. The child in the viral video is winning hearts of social media users with her innocence. The two-year-old girl in the video, which was put on her own Instagram account, was seen crying and screaming for the policewomen's lathi. However, the constable was seen teasing the child.

The viral video shows the policewoman leaning onto a railing along a footpath when the child comes to her. As soon as she reaches near the policewomen, the child starts demanding for the lathi with the cop asking her why does she need it. Kanishka then turns to the other side, screams and sits down, persuading the policewoman to lend her the lathi.

The video was shared on Instagram, which has around 10,100 followers. The video was posted under the caption, "Wait for it." The account has a lot of videos and photographs featuring the little girl.

Watch the viral video:

Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than seven lakh likes and 11.9 million views.

'Cute baby', says Instagram

The video received a lot of love on Instagram with one user commenting, "I was feeling low before this video.. but now i'm smiling.... Like mad." "Another face of Indian police," wrote another user.

Taking to the comment section, a third user said, "Maharashtra police is a best." "Cute baby," commented fourth. "Oh i didn't expect police was this much nice too. Lady police and that cute small girl was so happy and seeing there having fun its make a smile on face in drepress mood," a fifth user wrote.