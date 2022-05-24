Dance is one of the best ways to lift your spirits up and there is no age bar for it. The Internet is often swamped with dance videos of different kinds, depicting people of various ages performing various forms of dance. One such video has been running viral on social media, which shows a girl dancing adorably inside a metro train. It is winning hearts on the internet.

Viral video of the little girl grooving adorably inside a metro train

She seemed to have fun as she grooves to the guitar-based tune of the popular Bollywood song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, flaunting a big smile and a cute expression on her face. Without caring much about the people inside the vehicle, the little one looked extremely delighted. She was in complete sync with her steps and danced quite effortlessly.

'Lovely', Netizens react

The girl seemed to be popular as the handle which showed the video, @sahilgambhir_, with the name Sahil & Ananya have 3.2 million followers on Instagram. The video has garnered around 1.39 lakh likes, accompanied by several comments. The adorable video has prompted many to put out their views. A user wrote, "Heheh cute bacha". The second user spelled, "why are you so cute that you every video insists me to put out a comment (sic)". The third user expressed, "Wow so sweet".

As far as other videos around dance are concerned, recently, one that went viral showed Bengali actress Monami Ghosh grooving with flight attendants at Kolkata Airport.

"For the 1st time in kolkata airport a flash mob with all the @spicejetairlines ladies…" the actor had then captioned while sharing the video. The video has received over 63K likes on Instagram.